Team17 Group’s (TM17) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Shore Capital started coverage on Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 530.10 ($6.97) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 554 ($7.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 490.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.56 million and a PE ratio of 41.74.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

