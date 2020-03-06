Tecnoglass Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tecnoglass in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $236.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $9.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

