Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 0.95. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $148.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 349.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

