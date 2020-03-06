Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $101.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 0.95. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $148.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.