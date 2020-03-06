Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) vs. SMARTONE TELECO/S (NYSE:STTFY) Critical Comparison

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefonica and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica $54.23 billion 0.55 $1.28 billion $0.95 6.04 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

Telefonica has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Telefonica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefonica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Telefonica pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Telefonica pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telefonica and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica 1 3 5 0 2.44 SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica 4.03% 5.89% 1.27% SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Telefonica has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefonica beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment, as well as provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider; portal and network; retail and wholesale broadband access; narrowband switched access to Internet; high-speed Internet services through fiber to the home; and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers data and business-solutions services that include leased lines; virtual private network; fiber optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators' network deployment; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; M2M connectivity platforms; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

