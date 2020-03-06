Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Charif Souki Sells 9,853,004 Shares of Stock

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $13,794,205.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,947,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Charif Souki sold 4,493,000 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $7,727,960.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $3,642,072.98.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $9,460,000.00.

TELL stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tellurian Inc has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

