Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.75.

COST opened at $315.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $216.22 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

