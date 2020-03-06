The City of London Investment Trust (LON:SAIN) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:SAIN) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 401.92 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.34), 92,607 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($5.35).

The firm has a market cap of $574.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

