The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 694.55 ($9.14).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 690.80 ($9.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 751.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 723.34. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.43. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

In other news, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total value of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

