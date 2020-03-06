Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares rose 5.2% on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $341.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded as high as $327.89 and last traded at $326.64, approximately 3,043,474 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,724,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.36.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.69. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

