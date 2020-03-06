TheStreet Downgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

NYSE:GNK opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.01. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $6,581,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

