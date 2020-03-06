ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.26 ($14.26).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €7.26 ($8.44) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.79. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.