ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TKA. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.90 ($13.84) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.26 ($14.26).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €6.88 ($8.00) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.79.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.