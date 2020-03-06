Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TLRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tilray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.08.

TLRY opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Tilray has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.66.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,666,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,534,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Tilray by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

