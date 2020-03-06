Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a sector performer rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,621.45 ($21.33).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,303 ($17.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,596.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,479.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 1.60%.

In related news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, with a total value of £539.28 ($709.39). Also, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Insiders acquired a total of 221 shares of company stock valued at $350,027 in the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

