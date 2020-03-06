Trident Group Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

