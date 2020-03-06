Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $578.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.17. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Riddle purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,850. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

