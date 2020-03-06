TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:AT)

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter stock opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 million and a PE ratio of -12.18. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a 12 month low of C$1.07 and a 12 month high of C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47.

