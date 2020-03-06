U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $4.12. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 7,948 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

About U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

