UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €18.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.77 ($19.50).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €11.04 ($12.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €12.33 ($14.34) and a 12-month high of €23.16 ($26.93).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.