UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Spirent Communications to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Investec lowered Spirent Communications to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.75).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.28) on Monday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 263.50 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

