UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) target price for the company. Citigroup raised Travis Perkins to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Travis Perkins to a sector performer rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,625.09 ($21.38).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,342 ($17.65) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,596.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,479.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is 1.60%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts purchased 153 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver purchased 32 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). Insiders have bought a total of 221 shares of company stock valued at $350,027 in the last ninety days.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.