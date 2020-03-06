UBS Group Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.81 ($70.71).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €45.51 ($52.92) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.13.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.