UBS Group Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.67 ($89.15).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA opened at €50.18 ($58.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €73.62. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.