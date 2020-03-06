UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 1,900” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price target (up from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,845.87 ($24.28).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,603.80 ($21.10) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,723.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,721.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 810 shares of company stock worth $1,885,602.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.