Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Nomura

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $257.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

