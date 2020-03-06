Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Jos Sclater Purchases 8 Shares

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Jos Sclater bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,918 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £153.44 ($201.84).

Shares of LON ULE opened at GBX 1,958 ($25.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,159.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,103.33.

ULE has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,110.88 ($27.77).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

