United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $119.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.42.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $92.99 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

