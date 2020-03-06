United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 950.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

NYSE UTX opened at $126.44 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

