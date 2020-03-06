Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Chairman Thomas Layton Acquires 100,000 Shares

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Chairman Thomas Layton bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Thomas Layton bought 125,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,750.00.

UPWK stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Upwork Inc has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.47 million, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Upwork by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 2,420.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

