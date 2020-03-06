Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 7.5% Following Weak Earnings

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $21.40, approximately 6,349,783 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 1,884,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from to in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 58,444.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

