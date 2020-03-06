ValuEngine Downgrades Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Sell

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $524.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

