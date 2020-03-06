ValuEngine Downgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Strong Sell

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.23. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

