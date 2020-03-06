ValuEngine Downgrades Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to Sell

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

