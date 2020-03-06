ValuEngine Downgrades Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Strong Sell

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AINV. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

