ValuEngine Downgrades Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) to Sell

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 73,785 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 2,487.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 1,141.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 243,273 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares during the period.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

