ValuEngine Downgrades Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) to Hold

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DPDW stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Deep Down has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Deep Down Company Profile

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

