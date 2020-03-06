ValuEngine Downgrades Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) to Hold

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of AKO.B stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.19. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

