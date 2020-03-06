ValuEngine Downgrades KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to Sell

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

