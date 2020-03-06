ValuEngine Downgrades Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to Sell

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mamamancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

MMMB opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. Mamamancini’s has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Mamamancini’s had a negative return on equity of 209.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mamamancini’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

