ValuEngine Downgrades NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) to Sell

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

