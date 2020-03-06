ValuEngine Lowers AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

