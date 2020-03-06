ValuEngine Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.58.

AGI opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

