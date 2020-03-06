ValuEngine Lowers VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

VWAGY opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

