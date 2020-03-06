ValuEngine Upgrades Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Hold

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06. Allakos has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of -0.40.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Allakos will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

