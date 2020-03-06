ValuEngine Upgrades AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) to “Strong-Buy”

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.