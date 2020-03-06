ValuEngine Upgrades Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) to “Hold”

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

APLS opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.89. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after buying an additional 1,113,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after buying an additional 746,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after buying an additional 516,627 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $15,310,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,394,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after buying an additional 297,083 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

