ValuEngine Upgrades ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to “Hold”

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATLKY opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.23.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

