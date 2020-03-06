ValuEngine Upgrades biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) to “Buy”

biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BIOAF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. biOasis Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About biOasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

