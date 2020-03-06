ValuEngine Upgrades Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to “Hold”

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AQUA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.33. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.64 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

